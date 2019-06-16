Unda Movie: Mammootty express gratitude to audience

Malayalam superstar Mammootty has extended his thanks and gratitude to the audience, fans and critics. The Malayalam actor on his social media handle expressed his thanks. He shared a post on his official Facebook page as his recently released Malayalam film ‘Unda’ is getting good reports from both the audience and critics.

” A big thank you to all viewers and critics for all the love and positivity towards #Unda ! This has been a great year with some amazing opportunities in diverse roles and films and in various languages. Once again thanks to each and every one of you for the love”, the superstar wrote on Facebook.

Mammootty has surprised all his fans and cinema lovers by his awesome acting in Tamil film ‘Peranbu’, Telugu film “yathra’ – a biopic on YSR Congress leader Y.S.Rajasekhara Reddy, and recently released Unda. He also grabbed his first 100 crore movie through ‘Madhura Raja’ released in April.