AAP Leader Sanjay Wonders If AIIMS Doctor’s Picture is Photoshopped, Gets Trolled

The strike by Junior doctors in Bengal, called after a junior doctor was assaulted by the relatives of a deceased patient, has spread nation wide. The WB Government has asked the doctors to meet Cheif Minister Mamata Banerjee and while the whole country is upset over the issue, AAP leader Sanjay Singh has questioned the authenticity of a picture shared by ANI.

Sanjay Singh, questioning a picture of AIIMS doctors which was taken while the protest against attack on a West Bengal doctor, AAP leader Sanjay Singh tweeted. He had also asked if it was photoshopped.

People have started trolling Sanjay for his comments and one of the replies read

“IQ, GK…all should be missing to be an AAP member as a prerequisite.”