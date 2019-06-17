AES : Schools, Colleges to remain closed till June 19

The death toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) in Bihar has jumped to 100, with seven more deaths reported from Muzaffarpur district in the wee hours of Monday. The climb in casualty count comes a day after the government confirmed the demise of 56 others due to heatwave in the state. In view of the prevailing health scare, all schools and colleges in Patna region will remain closed till June 19.

On Sunday afternoon, the kin of deceased created ruckus when Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan arrived to take stock of the situation at Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in Muzaffarpur, where the maximum fatalities have been recorded.