Bar dancer allegedly stripped, thrashed for refusing sex

A Bar dancer was allegedly stripped and thrashed at a bar in Hyderabad by four of her fellow woman dancers and a man on Sunday after she refused sexual favours to customers.

Panjagutta police arrested the four women, while the man who is privy to the crime is still on the run. Efforts are on to arrest him, the police said.

Police said that they were acting on the complaint of the woman dancer, who alleged that the management of the bar in Begumpet that she had joined a few months ago was harassing her to extend sexual favours to the customers. When she refused five of her colleagues stripped and beat her up. The five members included four women and one man.

“Recently, the management of the bar started asking her to visit customers and perform sexual activities with them,” the police in Panjagutta said.

The accused have been booked for assault on woman with intent to outrage her modesty, for criminal intimidation and for voluntarily causing hurt.