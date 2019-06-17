KeralaLatest News

Deshabhimani Editor Appointed as Additional Private Secretary of Kerala C.M

Jun 17, 2019, 11:48 am IST
Thiruvananthapuram: Senior Journalist and Deshabhimani resident Editor P.M Manoj will soon be appointed as the Additional Private Secretary of Kerala Cheif Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The decision has already been taken by CPM state secretariat and the order is expected to come by tomorrow.

T Velayudhan, who was one among chief minister’s additional private secretary had submitted his resignation citing personal reasons. It is reported that It was Pinarayi Vijayan himself who suggested P.M Manoj to this spot left vacant by Velayudhan’s absence.

