Govt to fulfil 130 crore Indians’ dreams soon,says PM Modi

Jun 17, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that BJP will be at the forefront of pro-people governance in the spirit of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” and the NDA will look forward to fulfil the dreams of 130 crore Indians who have reposed their faith in it.

Modi chaired meetings of BJP parliamentary party executive and later of the NDA ahead of the start of Budget Session of Parliament on Monday. After the meeting of NDA leaders, Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had an almost hour-long one-to-one conversation and are believed to have discussed the names for the post of Lok Sabha Speaker. Modi said, in a tweet, that BJP will work for legislation that take everyone along and bring about development of all.

“BJP is grateful for people’s blessings. We assure our fellow Indians that we will be at the forefront of pro-people governance & facilitating legislation that manifests the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’,” he said. Modi told the allies at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting, attended by almost all its constituents, that he would always be available to resolve issues concerning their states. The whole country was one and the government would work for progress for every corner of the country, he added.

