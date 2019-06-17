“I googled how people use vibrators before shot the scene” : Kiara Advani

The masturbation scene from Karan Johar’s Lust Stories made many headlines and Bollywood actress Kiara Advani stole the limelight. However, the actress has recently revealed that she was extremely nervous the night before she had to shoot the vibrator scene in the short film.

On Neha Dhupia’s chat show, Kiara Advani was asked that how she was able to give a climax so beautifully on camera. Kiara replied saying, “Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn’t want me to laugh. I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about.”

The actress further explained the advice that Karan Johar gave her. “Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll,” the ace director had said to Kiara.