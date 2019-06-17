IMA calls for nationwide strike today

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday will go ahead with its strike with the withdrawal of all non-essential services, including out-patient services, across the country in the wake of the recent assault on a junior doctor in West Bengal. The announcement came on Sunday, a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked states and union territories to consider enacting specific legislation for the protection of medical professionals from any form of violence.

The IMA, however, demanded a central law to deal with violence against doctors, medical staff and hospital. “Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed. Exemplary punishment of perpetrators of violence should be a component of the Central law,” it said.