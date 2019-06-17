Latest NewsIndia

IMA calls for nationwide strike today

Jun 17, 2019, 06:34 am IST
Less than a minute

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday will go ahead with its strike with the withdrawal of all non-essential services, including out-patient services, across the country in the wake of the recent assault on a junior doctor in West Bengal. The announcement came on Sunday, a day after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan asked states and union territories to consider enacting specific legislation for the protection of medical professionals from any form of violence.

The IMA, however, demanded a central law to deal with violence against doctors, medical staff and hospital. “Security measures and the determinants leading to violence should also be addressed. Exemplary punishment of perpetrators of violence should be a component of the Central law,” it said.

Tags

Related Articles

Actress Sri Reddy feel like committing suicide for this reason

Aug 13, 2018, 10:20 pm IST

Bus falls into 500ft deep gorge, 6 Killed : terrible accident in Tamil Nadu’s Nilgiris district

Jun 14, 2018, 05:44 pm IST

Make In India : India to conduct maiden test of Anti-Radiation Missile soon

Jun 16, 2017, 09:38 pm IST

Country will be better off without BJP, says Mamata Banerjee

Nov 28, 2018, 07:34 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close