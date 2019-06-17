India vs Pakistan : Actress Poonam Pandey shares another sexy video after India’s win ;Watch Video

Latest NewsEntertainment

India vs Pakistan : Actress Poonam Pandey shares another sexy video after India's win

Jun 17, 2019, 02:10 pm IST
Internet sensation Poonam Pandey recently grabbed headlines for giving a befitting reply to Pakistan’s recent World Cup ad that mocked Indian Air Force officer Abhinandan Varthaman. She offered her D-cup bra in place of the World Cup. Poonam posted a video on social media with the caption that read, “My Answer to the Pakistani AD. #INDvPAK World Cup 2019.”

Taking a dig at the controversial ad, Poonam says, “I saw this Pakistani ad yesterday on my Whatsapp, making fun of a war hero. Dear Pakistan that is not cool.” Later she strips her bralette and says, ”Why settle for a tea cup, when you can actually have a D-cup, a double D-cup? You can even have tea in it.”

Now this time she raised the temperature on social media with a strip tease video. Post India’s win in World Cup match against Pakistan, the diva shared a video on Instagram in which she is seen teasing her fans by partially stripping down, flaunting her curves and innerwear. She captioned it saying, ”New Video STRIP TEASE FOR TEAM INDIA Only on my New WEBSITE.’’

