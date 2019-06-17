“Is there a DGP in the State Now?” Check Out What T.P Senkumar Said

Kerala has been shocked by the reports of a policeman setting a policewoman on fire, making people wonder if people who are supposed to protect the citizens are resorting to such cruel acts, how can they ever trust the officers. Also, there was yet another incident of a policeman who went missing and former DGP T.P Senkumar is wondering if there is a DGP in the state now.

While talking in a programme called ‘Mukhamukham’ organized by Lottery Club Book Lovers Forum, Senkumar said if these issues happened during his term, the onus of all these actions would have fallen on his head.