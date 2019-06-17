KeralaLatest News

“Is there a DGP in the State Now?” Check Out What T.P Senkumar Said

Jun 17, 2019, 10:43 am IST
Less than a minute

Kerala has been shocked by the reports of a policeman setting a policewoman on fire, making people wonder if people who are supposed to protect the citizens are resorting to such cruel acts, how can they ever trust the officers. Also, there was yet another incident of a policeman who went missing and former DGP T.P Senkumar is wondering if there is a DGP in the state now.

While talking in a programme called ‘Mukhamukham’ organized by Lottery Club Book Lovers Forum, Senkumar said if these issues happened during his term, the onus of all these actions would have fallen on his head.

“One of the first action Pinarayi Vijayan took was to expel me. When I regained my position through a legal battle, he had kept officers to observe. Some of them complained that I had beaten them. In retrospect, I feel like I should have beaten them. Soon I Will enroll as an advocate. I will always use the liberty to speak the truth” said Senkumar

Tags

Related Articles

BJP youth leader arrested for allegedly harassing 20-year-old, abetting her suicide

Jan 9, 2018, 12:58 pm IST

Vivek Oberoi’s Amazing Transformation into P.M Modi. Check Out the First Look of Modi’s Biopic

Jan 8, 2019, 08:23 am IST

Teen uses Facebook to prove her child-marriage in court

Oct 13, 2017, 06:39 pm IST

Wickremesinghe takes oath as Sri Lanka’s PM

Dec 16, 2018, 07:40 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close