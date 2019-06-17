J&K : Two militants killed by security forces

Two militants were killed in an ongoing encounter at Bidoora, Aknigam village of Achabal in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday morning.

An official said that two militants were killed in the operation at Bidoora, Aknigam area of Achabal.

The searches are on to retrieve the bodies from the site, he said.

Earlier, a joint team of forces laid a siege in the area following specific information about the presence of some militants early morning.

As the searches were intensified in the area, the militants fired upon the forces party triggering off an encounter, said an official.

Meanwhile, mobile internet service was suspended in Anantnag district. ..