Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan angered,upset over cheers to Mohanlal : Watch Video

Jun 17, 2019, 11:03 am IST
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan cut short his inaugural address at the opening of a hospital in Palakkad on Sunday, following the clamour by a bunch of Mohanlal fans.

Fans showed up in great numbers in anticipation of Mohanlal’s arrival and welcomed him with cheer and applause.

The cheer didn’t stop even after the CM stood up for the inaugural speech. With Mohanlal on the stage, CM criticized the people for making noise. He said that those who make noise knows only that and are unaware of other things. He added that the cheers are a problem of the age.

The spectators turned silent after this. The CM left the stage soon after delivering the speech. Mohanlal, who spoke later, never mentioned about this.

 

