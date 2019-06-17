PM’s wife sentenced for misusing state funds

Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was sentenced by a court for misusing the state funds. A magistrate court in Jerusalem has ordered Sara to pay a fine of more than USD 15,000.

The court ruling settled allegations that Sara Netanyahu had misused some $100,000 in state money on lavish meals. Sara Netanyahu was indicted on charges of fraud and breach of trust last year. The settlement saw her admit to more minor charges and reduced the overspending charge to $50,000.

Sara agreed to pay USD 2,800 in fines and hand the remaining USD 12,500 back to the state. The settlement also reduced the overspending charge to USD 50,000.

The 60-year-old, Sara has been accused of excessive spending, using public money for her private, extravagant tastes and for abusive behaviour toward her personal staff.

In 2016, a court ruled Sara mistreated a housecleaner and awarded the man USD 42,000 in damages. Another former housekeeper is currently suing Sara for USD 63,000 in damages over mistreatment and harassment.