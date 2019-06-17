Latest NewsIndia

Police rescues 26 child labour from Parle-G factory

Jun 17, 2019, 06:15 am IST
At least 26 child labours were rescued from the manufacturing plant of one of the most renowned biscuit brand Parle-G at Chhattisgarh’s Raipur on Friday. The action was taken after government task force (GTF) on child labour received a tip-off about minors employed at Parle-G plant in Amasivni area.

The premises were raided on Friday evening and rescued 26 children. The children have been sent to a juvenile shelter home. Initial probe indicates that children were between 13 and 17 years of age. The minors hailed from Odisha, Jharkhand and Madhya Pradesh

The children in a statement said that they worked in a 12-hour shift from 8 am to 8 pm and received wages ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per month. Interestingly, one of the social initiatives powered by Parle-G is Design for Change which says that it’s “the largest global movement for children by children”.

