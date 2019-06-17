Prediction Gone Wrong. Mirchi Baba Seeks Permission to Die For this Reason

Baba Vairagyanand Giri had predicted the victory of Congress leader Digvijay Singh from Bhopal Lok Sabha seat- a prediction that went completely wrong. Following this, people have started trolling him and it seems like the self-made God-man cannot take this anymore.

The saint-astrologer has written, through a lawyer, to Bhopal collector Tarun Kumar Pithode to let him take samadhi at 2:11pm on Sunday. His attempt to take Samadhi though was thwarted by constant police vigil in Bhopal.

Pithode had denied the request and ordered the police to make sure there is nothing bad happening.

It was during a yajna that he had made the prediction that Singh would win from Bhopal. He had also promised to commit suicide(Samadhi) if his prediction went wrong.

Dig Vijay Singh, a former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, and multiple-time MP was defeated by the BJP’s Pragya Singh Thakur by a massive margin of over 3.64 lakh votes.