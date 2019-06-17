UAE introduces new education policy for schools

Ministerial Development Council presided over by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, discussed on Sunday the policy for educational professionals in the UAE in line with the government’s continuous effort to advance the education sector.

The Council reviewed the policy for professionals working in the UAE education sector, which involves public and private schools in the country, to improve the quality of the country’s education sector.

The policy review is seen as a step forward in providing students with further support on their learning endeavours, as well as a means to encourage educators to further advance their skills in the field through self-learning mechanisms. The policy applies to all educational institutions in the UAE and targets educational professionals