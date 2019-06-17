World Cup 2019 : Pakistan fans mock yawning captain Sarfaraz ; Watch Video

Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was caught yawning during his team’s defeat to India in their World Cup clash in England.

The two neighbors met for their group stage encounter at Old Trafford in Manchester in a match that continued a rivalry between the two neighbors that is seen as transcending sport.

An estimated 1 billion fans tuned in as the cricket-mad populations of the two countries watched back home, while Manchester was also turned into a riot of color as British Indian and Pakistani fans massed.

Sarfaraz to his team mates — please finish the match early, I am getting sleep ?? #INDvPAK #IndiaVsPakistan #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/0pOIPZUo1q — Suriya Warrior (@RajeshSuryafan) June 16, 2019

Despite big fears of rain ruining the match before it had started, things did get underway as planned as Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz won the toss and put India in to bat, perhaps judging that the overcast conditions would be conducive to bowling early on.

That decision appeared to go against the advice of Pakistan prime minister and cricket legend Imran Khan, who tweeting before the game had said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz should bat first if he won the toss.

In the event, the decision backfired as India ended on 336 for 5 from their 50 overs, with opening batsman Rohit Sharma leading the way with a blistering knock of 140 while fellow opener KL Rahul made 57 and skipper Virat Kohli hit 77.

The rain did eventually arrive to bring significant disruption to the Pakistan innings, restricting them to 40 overs as they ended on 212 for 6, with India claiming an 89-run victory via the DLS method.