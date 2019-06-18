College students fall off moving buses during bus day celebrations : Watch Video

Chennai Police on Tuesday detained 24 college students for climbing atop of a moving, hanging from window bars and creating ruckus during Bus Day celebrations in the city.

According to a tweet by ANI, the college students sat and climbed on the moving buses as a mark of celebration. According to a 0.46-second video that went viral on social media, students were seen creating commotion on the streets in broad daylight, causing inconvenience to commuters. Reports inform that the students were seen climbed the roof of buses (route numbers 47 A in Ayanavaram and 21 in Royapettah).