‘Halal’ nightclub, which allowed men and women to dance in the same venue, shuts down; Details Inside

The local authorities had asserted that Saudi Arabia has shutdown the country’s first ever night club located in the Coastial city of Jeddah due to the ongoing investigation that that launched last week.

The “Halal disco, which allowed the men and women to dance together has been temporarly shut down reported the guf news.

Saudi Arabia’s General Entertainment Authority (GEA) was quoted as saying that the venue – referred to as Project X – did not receive the necessary licence to operate.

“According to information provided, the event was in violation of the legal procedure and regulations and was not authorized by the body. The GEA had originally issued a license for another event. Its contractor then took advantage of an extension of that license to commit these serious and unacceptable violations,” the statement asserted