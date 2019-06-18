Kerala Forest officials dilemma with Andra officials over seized sandalwood ; Details Inside

The Kerala Forest Officials has raided a private sandalwood factory in the Chittoor district , Andra Pradesh as a part of the sandalwood smuggling case in Kerala.

It has been asserted that the officilas have seized 728 kg of sandalwood. The situation here lead to a quandary as the Chittor Forest officials have, in turn , seized the goods from the Kerala Officials.

During the interrogation, the accused said that he smuggled sandalwood from Kerala to Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh. “Based on this, we decided to raid the sandal factory in Andhra Pradesh,” a Marayoor forest officer told media.

On Monday, a 25-member team, led by Munnar District Forest Officer (DFO) Narendra Babu, Marayoor DFO B Ranjit and Range Officer Job Neriamparampil, raided a private sandal factory at Bommasamudram village in Gudipala Mandal in Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

he Kerala forest officials told TNM that they had all the required documents and had even sought permission from the Kerala and Andhra Pradesh government to carry out the raid. “However, we did not seek permission from the Chittoor forest authorities in order to maintain secrecy,” the official said.