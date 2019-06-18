A Christchurch businessman who shared a video of worshipers being slaughtered at a New Zeland mosque has been sentenced to 21 months in Prison.

It has been asserted that Philip , the accused has been foung guiltu to two counts of distributing the video, which was live streamed on Facebook by a gunman on March 15 as he began killing 51 people at two mosques.

Judge Stephen O’Driscoll said that when questioned about the video, Arps had described it as “awesome” and showed no empathy toward the victims.

IT has been asserted that the accused had no sympathy towards Muslims who were dead and has strong unrepentant views about them .

Judge O’Driscoll said Arps had sent the video to 30 associates, and had also asked somebody to insert cross hairs and include a kill count.