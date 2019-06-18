Operation Smile; Police saves 581 children

The Cyverabad police under the initiative known as Operation Smile, has rescued 581 children over a span of a year from the chains of child labor and trafficking.

The team was formed last year in June 2018 by the Commissioner of Police.

It has been asserted that there are three Smile teams working in the three zones of the Cyberabad Commissionerate.

The main aim of these team is to prevent child trafficking and rescue children from persons who make them engage in begging sex trade and other anti social activities.

Out of the rescued 543 (339 boys, 204 girls) went to rescue home and 38 (29 boys, 9 girls) were handed over to their parents, said police on Monday