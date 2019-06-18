Thiruvananthapuram; Surveillance issued at check posts and fish markets;Details Inside

Despite trawling ban, the large arrival of fish from other states has led the Kerala Commissionerate of Food Safety has stepped up surveillance at check posts and fish markets across the state.

On Monday, the Commissionerate officially informed the food safety authorities of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Goa that the fish loads coming to Kerala from these states would be tested at the check-posts and would be allowed entry only if they are safe for consumption.

“We have alerted the authorities concerned to inform the fish merchants there that there will be checking at the borders,” said an official. “If the test comes positive we will not allow them entry into the state. In that case, more samples would be collected for further scrutiny and the merchants would be responsible for keeping the fish in proper temperature at their expense until the final results are out.”