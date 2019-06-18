NEWS

This new picture from Disha Patani is heart beat rising

Jun 18, 2019, 05:59 pm IST
Less than a minute

The tall and talented fitness freak actress Disha Patani has got some great endorsement deals in her kitty. The actress, who is associated with Calvin Klein, recently shared a picture on her Instagram page endorsing yet another high-end brand.

A fitness enthusiast, Disha recently celebrated her birthday with rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Although the two have not really spoken about their relationship status in public yet the buzz is strong that they are dating each other. The duo is often spotted hanging out with each other at popular restaurants.

