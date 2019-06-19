423kg narcotic drugs seized; 12 people arrested

The Abu Dhabi police have seized 423 kilograms of illegal narcotic drug including heroin and crystal meth. The illegal narcotics were hidden inside the vehicle parts. The police have also arrested 12 Asian expats has been arrested on the case.

As per the police, they have been successful in this operation after many month’s monitoring and follow-up. The Director of Drug Control Department Colonel Taher Al Dhahiri said that the department has monitored the gang’s operation over many months and it helped in curbing them.