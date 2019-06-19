Amir Khan Promises to Avenge Pakistan Loss at Cricket in this Way. Will he Succeed?

Indian cricket team has continued their domination against Pakistan in World Cups, winning against the neighbors by 89 runs(DLS method). Indian top 3 fired with the bat and their bowling attack picked up wickets at crucial intervals. Rohit Sarma led the way with an amazing century 140(113) ably supported by other batsmen. Pakistan fans have still not coped up with the loss and British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan’s words might just console them.

Amir Khan said on July 12, he will avenge the Pakistani side’s defeat in cricket during his welterweight bout against India’s Neeraj Goyat. Although it makes no sense avenging in one sport for something happened in another, his words have grabbed some attention and the match occupied quite a space in the boxing media at the moment.

Pakistan lost to India today #ICCWorldCup2019 come July 12th I will avenge the loss and knock out Neeraj Goyat on our upcoming fight in #SaudiArabia” he wrote on Twitter.

Amir Khan might try his best to make good use of the limelight he is enjoying at the moment

Earlier Amir had said that the first-ever fight between a British-Pakistani and an Indian boxer will eventually bring the two neighbours together.