Asus launches 6z smartphone with 48MP flip camera in India

Jun 19, 2019, 02:26 pm IST
Asus India has finally launched the much awaited Asus 6z flagship smartphone in India at a price tag of Rs 31,999.

The Taiwanese phone maker launched the flagship smartphone last month in Spain, which has been rebranded from Zenfone 6 to Asus 6z after the company was banned from retailing ‘Zenfone’ branded phones in India. Jonney Shih, Asus Chairman kickstarted the launch event of Asus 6z by announcing that Asus became the fourth biggest smartphone in India. The newly launched Asus 6z smartphone will be retailed online exclusively via Flipkart from June 26, 2019.

Specification-wise, the new Asus 6z smartphone comes with 6.4-inch FHD+ IPS display with 2340 X 1080 pixels of resolution and aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Offering 92 percent of screen-to-body ratio, Asus 6z also gets Gorilla Glass 6 for screen protection. Under the hood, the phone is powered by an octa-core 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU. The SoC on the phone is mated up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 2TB via memory card.

