Binoy Controversy: Woman Had Approached CPI(M) Central Leadership With a Complaint?

The Bihari native and Mumbai resident woman who claimed to be the wife of Binoy Kodiyeri had completely shaken Kerala politics with her shocking revelations. She has so far shown no sign of backing off and has stood firm on her complaint against Binoy. So far not many left leaders have responded to the situation. But news has now come up that the plaintiff had approached CPI(M) leadership with a complaint against Binoy Kodiyeri. If the reports are to be believed, in a letter addressed to the left party’s central leadership, she says Binoy had cheated her with false promises of marriage.

The issue was discussed by the party’s central leadership. Mumbai police registered FIR against Binoy Kodiyeri on the complaint of the plaintiff on June 13. But it is known that she had submitted a complaint to the party much before that. Unofficial meetings on the topic had reportedly occurred in New Delhi when Kerala leaders came to New Delhi. As per reports, the Kerala leaders had informed central leaders that there is not much in the complaint that needs to be considered.

The party leadership is speculated to have tried to ensure that the party is not interfering in the issue and that Binoy should handle this on his individual capacity.