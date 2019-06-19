Binoy Kodiyeri Controversy: Here is How Mercykuttiyamma Responded

The Bihari native and Mumbai resident woman who claimed to be the wife of Binoy Kodiyeri had completely shaken Kerala politics with her shocking revelations. She has so far shown no sign of backing off and has stood firm on her complaint against Binoy. So far not many left leaders have responded to the situation. Now, fisheries minister Mercikuttiyamma has said that party need not interfere in this issue.

“Those who did the mistake will face punishment. There is no need for the party to interfere in the issue. This should not be made into a party- affair” said Mercikuttiyamma.

In her complaint, the Bihari native woman had alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.