Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices go up

In the commodity market, the price of gold and silver has rallied upwards.

In the international market, the spot gold was trading at $1,344.90 an ounce. In the national capital New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity surged by Rs.100 to reach Rs.33,720 and Rs.33,550 per 10 gram. But the price of sovereign gold remained firm at Rs.26,800 per eight gram.

In the global market, the price of silver went to trade at $ 14.96 an ounce. In the Indian market the price of silver appreciated by Rs.130 to reach Rs.38,220 per kilogram. The weekly-based delivery of Silver rose by Rs.140 to reach Rs.37,256 a Kg. The price of the silver coin remained steady ar Rs.80,000 for buying and Rs.81,000 for selling.