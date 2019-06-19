KeralaLatest News

“Congrats on Being a Grand Pa”. Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Mocked in Social Media

Jun 19, 2019, 09:40 am IST
Following the shocking revelation of a bar dancer from Bihar about Binoy kodiyeri being her husband, social media has been abuzz with trolls and digs on left, especially Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. The CPI(M) state secretary has so far kept mum on the issue, but cyber users are in no mood to spare him. His Facebook page is flooding with comments, most of them wishing him good luck for being a ‘grand pa’.

Earlier, former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.

