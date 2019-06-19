Every File has to say a story: CM about ‘Red Tapism’

An industrialist committed suicide following a delay in the sanction for construction. His is the latest victim of red-tapism.

It is the greatest curse in the public sector. The administrative headquarters of the state Secretariat has almost 1,08,917 files in pending. There are three-year-old 25, 731 files and two years old, 15,034 files. The revenue department has the highest number of pending files.

In his address to the employees in 2016, CM Pinarayi Vijayan pointed out the necessity of settling the files. He said that many of the files that reach before the employees decide the destiny of that person. A person can live or die with this. CM pointed out the responsibility that a public servant has.