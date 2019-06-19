Former Pak player against team selector

The former Pakistan Captain Inthikhab Alam has criticized the presence of Pak team selector Inzamam-ul- Haq in England.

He asked why Pakistan Cricket Board is spending money for him there. He questioned PCB’s consent to him for an official visit. Alam pointed out that the responsibility of the selector is to select the players. The rest is in the hands of coach and Captain. Playing eleven is decided by them.

Alam blamed unprepared management for continuous failure. Pak teams performance reveals that they have no clue about the nature of the pitch, weather or about opponents strength or weaknesses, added him. Pakistan has won only one match out of the five played. They are in ninth position.