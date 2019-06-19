Latest NewsSports

Former Pak player against team selector

Jun 19, 2019, 08:58 pm IST
Less than a minute

The former Pakistan Captain Inthikhab Alam has criticized the presence of Pak team selector Inzamam-ul- Haq in England.

He asked why Pakistan Cricket Board is spending money for him there. He questioned PCB’s consent to him for an official visit. Alam pointed out that the responsibility of the selector is to select the players. The rest is in the hands of coach and Captain. Playing eleven is decided by them.

Alam blamed unprepared management for continuous failure. Pak teams performance reveals that they have no clue about the nature of the pitch, weather or about opponents strength or weaknesses, added him. Pakistan has won only one match out of the five played. They are in ninth position.

Tags

Related Articles

Kamal Haasan,Rajinikanth Invited To PM Modi’s Swearing-In Ceremony

May 28, 2019, 07:30 am IST

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning in this pink saree style lehenga

Apr 9, 2018, 10:35 am IST
vegetable-pakora-

How to make crunchy vegetable pakora for rainy evenings

Jun 8, 2017, 03:57 pm IST
FLOOD IN KERALA

While the Focus Went Mostly on Northern Districts, Pathanamthitta Reeling Under Heavy Rain

Aug 15, 2018, 10:57 pm IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close