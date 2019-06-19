Former Pakistan Fast Bowler Waqar Younis Says Current Indian Cricket Team Intimidates Pakistan

Indian cricket team has continued their domination against Pakistan in World Cups, thrashing the neighbors by 89 runs(DLS method). India’s big guns fired with the bat and their bowling attack did the job when it mattered.

Pakistan experts and fans are still examining the possible causes that led to the defeat and former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis felt that this Pakistan squad is intimidated by the current Indian team.

“In the last few years, there’s been a massive difference between India and Pakistan — and again it showed at Old Trafford on Sunday. Pakistan are still trying to rely on talent alone, while with India it’s all about teamwork. They all know their roles, and they execute them superbly. We had good sides in the 1990s, but now I think this India team intimidates Pakistan.” Younus was quoted as saying by a national news channel.

Waqar Younis along with Wasim Akram had formed one of the most destructive bowling pairs and he has 789 international wickets to his credit.