Huge earthquake hits again ; 26 injured

Jun 19, 2019, 11:57 am IST
At least 26 people were injured after an earthquake measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale struck Japan’s northwestern region, causing landslides and power outages in some areas, authorities said on Wednesday.

Seventeen people were injured in Yamagata prefecture, four each in Niigata and Miyagi prefectures, and one in Ishikawa Prefecture, according to the Kyodo News Agency.

There were no reports of missing people, the Fire and Disaster Management Agency said.

The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) warned of potential collapses of buildings and more landslides as there is a chance of more quakes of similar levels hitting Yamagata and Niigata prefectures facing the Sea of Japan over the following week while rain is expected in parts of the region on Wednesday.

The earthquake occurred at 10.22 p.m. on Tuesday at a depth of about 14 km, with its epicenter located off Yamagata, according to the meteorological agency. A tsunami warning was issued but lifted hours later.

A 10 cm tsunami was observed in the city of Niigata with smaller ones in other locations including Sakata and Wajima.

Multiple landslides occurred in Tsuruoka, according to the Yamagata prefectural government.

