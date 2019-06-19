If the Woman Stands Firm on Her Complaint, Mumbai Police Would be Binoy’s Worst Nightmare

The Bihari native and Mumbai resident woman who claimed to be the wife of Binoy Kodiyeri had completely shaken Kerala politics with her shocking revelations. She has so far shown no sign of backing off and has stood firm on her complaint against Binoy. If she continues to maintain her stand, things could soon get tough for Binoy.

Mumbai police will start collecting digital evidence like Whatsapp messages, details of bank transfers, etc. There has been no confirmation on whether they would summon Binoy for interrogation.

Meanwhile, Police at Kannur is in a spot of confusion since they are not sure what to do with the complaint of Binoy, alleging the woman of threatening him. Since the incident occurred in Mumbai, they can only proceed after the investigation in Mumbai is done with.

It was yesterday that a former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis.