Key roads will be partially closed for 28 days

Jun 19, 2019
The Integrated Transport Centre of Abu Dhabi (ITC) has announced that there will be a partial road closure towards Abu Dhabi- around the under construction Abu Dhabi International Airport- on Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan road.

The road will be closed for 28 days.The ITC on it’s socail media page has announced this.The road will be closed for it’s improvement.

The road will be closed from June 21 to July 19. The closure of raod will begin from 12..00 am June 21 and will reopen on 06.00 am July 19.

