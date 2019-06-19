Kodiyeri Balakrishnan Who Once Said Indian Army Rapes Woman Has Still Not Broken the Silence on Binoy Issue

Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, secretary of Kerala CPI(M) had once made a controversial statement defaming Indian army that even Pakistan media had largely celebrated. It was in a speech made in Kannur that Mr. Balakrishnan said:

“Army can do anything to anybody. If there are more than four people, can shoot them. Can rape woman. Nobody can question them. This is the plight of all places where army law is in existence”

Now Almost two years later, Kodiyeri cuts a picture of stark contrast, refusing to even give a statement on the issue of his son’s controversial relationship with a bar dancer.

It was yesterday that a former bar dancer and a Bihar native woman had raised complaints of sexual allegations against Binoy Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI(M) secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

In her complaint, she alleged that Binoy had met her at Dubai and had exploited her sexually with promises of marriage. She revealed that Bineesh had brought her to Mumbai and made arrangements for her accommodation and then exploited her on a regular basis. The girl has also demanded a DNA test to prove that Binoy is indeed the father of her child.

So far not too many left leaders have made any kind of response to the situation. The only statement which has come so far is from Mercikuttiyamma and M.V Govindan master. If the plaintiff stands firm on her complaint, Mumbai police could well prove to be the worst nightmare of Binoy.