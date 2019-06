Kuwait occupies the first position as the hottest place on Earth. A 76-year long study conducted by the World Meteorological Organisation ranked the regions according to the temperature.

Pakistan is in the second position. 1290 Fahrenheit (53.90 C) was the temperature reported in Mitribai in Kuwait in 2016. It is the highest temperature reported in 76 years. Tharbet in Pakistan has a record of 53.70 C.