Three women leaders resigned from DYFI. Area committee members in Koduman, Perunad and Kozhancherry area committees in Pathanamthitta district has resigned from the organization.

It is reported that they resigned after mental torturing from the part of leadership and some of the members have sent obscene messages to them also.

Earlier a women district committee member of DYFI who raised a sexual harassment complaint against CPM MLA P.K.Sasi has resigned from the organization.