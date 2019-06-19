‘Nehru and Indira practised yoga, Rahul never’: Baba Ramdev finds out the reason for Congress’s election defeat

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has at last found out the reason behind Congress party’s historic defeat in the last general elections held. He said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi never practised yoga and this was the main reason behind Congress’s election defeat. The yoga master mentioned this just before the International Yoga Day on June 21.

People who do yoga will have achedin. Prime Minister Narendra Modi practises yoga with common people. Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi have practised yoga. But Rahul Gandhi never did yoga. And that is why his politics never won, said Baba Ramdev.

Jawaharlal Nehru has written in his autobiography that it was yoga which made him smart, energetic and tolerant. Yoga he wrote also helped him maintaining good humour sense also. Indira Gandhi has a private yoga master. Her spiritual guide Dheerendra Brahmachari has taught her yoga.