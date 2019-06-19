PM Modi shares new ‘Surya Namaskar yoga’ video : Watch Here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a new yoga video this morning that lists multiple benefits of Surya Namaskar or the “sun salutation” pose. The Surya Namaskar video is the latest in the series of the videos which PM Modi has been sharing in the build up to the International Yoga Day on June 21.

In the step-by-step video, PM Modi’s animated version is seen teaching the sun salutation pose in a room, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. “Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?,” PM Modi tweeted along with the video.

The video explains eight asanas which are a part of the Surya Namaskar, performed usually at the time of sunrise or sunset. Not just physical fitness, the pose helps in developing spiritual wellness too.