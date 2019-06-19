Rape case against Binoy Kodiyeri: Minster A.K.Balan supports Kodyieri

Minister for Culture A.K.Balan has come forward supporting CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan on the rape case against his son Binoy Kodiyeri.

It is not right to target Kodiyeri on the case against his son. Kodiyeri is not responsible for the mistake that his son has done. A father cannot be blamed for son’s mistake, Balan said. It is not right to blame CPM or Kofiyeri, in this case, said Balan.

Earlier a Bihari women have registered a complaint against Binoy Kodiyeri in Mumbai police that Binoy is the father of her child and he betrayed her. She accused that Binoy sexually exploited her for years.