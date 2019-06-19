Samajwadi Party leader killed by Maoists

In a brazen attack by Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur, Samajwadi Party?leader Santosh Punem was abducted and killed on late Tuesday evening, a latest media report said on Wednesday. “Santosh Punem a resident of Marimalla who also worked as a contractor was abducted from his construction site in Marimalla village on Tuesday late evening” DIG (anti-Naxal operations) Suderaj P was quoted as saying by The Hindustan Times. According to the HT report, the attack to place 15 km away from the police station.

The killing is a stark reminder of the menace of Left-Wing Extremism. On April 9 earlier this year, Maoists had attacked a BJP poll election convoy in Dantewada district in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, killing party leader Bhima Mandavi and four state police personnel.