Shiv Sena wants lingerie mannequins to be removed from Mumbai

Shiv Sena has come forward against criticizing mannequins wearing lingerie displaying in garments shop in Mumbai. The party is of opinion that displaying mannequins wearing lingerie in roadside and in trees is not right.

The Law Committee chairperson of Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation Sheethal Malholtra has claimed that all women know from where to buy undergarments and it does not need these kinds of shows. Sheetal Mhatre, Sena corporator, ordered the administration to take action against illegal mannequins within 15 days.

The recommendation has been approved by the Law committee. The law committee has announced that all garments shops must remove these kinds of mannequins and the violators will be punished. The license of shops who violate this will be suspended. The Shiv Sena has been raising this demand from 2013.

In 2013, Shiv Sena corporator Ritu Tawde and others had made national news for demanding the removal of mannequins at lingerie shops in the city. Then too, the administration had informed them that there is no such provision in the MMC Act.