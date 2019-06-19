Sony Pictures International collaborates with Indian directors

Internation entertainment company Sony Pictures International has announced that they will team up with Indian filmmakers. The company has announced it’s new projects with Indian directors.

Sony Pictures International Productions in India on Wednesday announced projects with Indian filmmakers Umesh Shukla, Sabbir Khan, Sajid Samji and Sashi Kiran Tikka.

Vivek Krishnani, MD, SPE Films India Private Ltd said the team is looking forward to working with the directors, who share the same vision as Sony Pictures.

Umesh Shukla of “Oh My God” fame will direct a family comedy, Sabbir Khan will make an action entertainer.

Sajid Samji, who has co-directed films with brother Farhad like “Housefull 3”, will helm a fun caper. Telugu film director Sashi Kiran Tikka will bring the life story of martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan on celluloid, with superstar Mahesh Babu attached to star.

#SonyPicturesInternational Ramps Up its 2020 film slate in India with High Talent Filmmakers From an action entertainer to a biopic thriller, the four projects toplined by filmmakers – @umeshkshukla @sabbir24x7, #SashiKiranTikka #SajidSamji along with @vivekkrishnani pic.twitter.com/xSay1iieps — Sreedhar Pillai (@sri50) June 19, 2019

All four projects will hit the floors by 2019 end.