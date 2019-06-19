Stock Market: Sensesx, Nifty ends higher

In the stock market, the domestic benchamrk indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended trading in a higher note. The domestic indices settled marginally higher.

The BSE Sensex settled trading at 39,112.74. The sensex was higher by 66.40 points or 0.17%. The NSE Nifty ended trading at 11,691.45. The NSE Nifty remain unchanged.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Tata Steel, Zee Entertainment, Titan and NTPC. The top losers in the market were UPL, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Cipla, Indian Oil, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Motors, BPCL, and Dr.Reddyy’s Lab.