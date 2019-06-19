Latest NewsSports

World Cup 2019 : Man files petition in court to ban Pakistan cricket team

Jun 19, 2019, 01:54 pm IST
A Pakistani fan has filed a petition in the Gujranwala Civil Court against Pakistan’s cricket team, seeking a ban on the squad as well as the sacking of the selection committee following the defeat to arch-rivals India in a World Cup game in England.

Pakistani cricketers are facing strong criticism from both fans and former players after the 89-run defeat to India in the marquee World Cup clash in Manchester on Sunday.

With just three points from five games, Pakistan are at the ninth position, just ahead of Afghanistan in the tournament table.

The petitioner, whose name was not revealed, has called for a ban on the cricket team while also demanding chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq-led selection committee to be dissolved, SAMAA news channel reported Tuesday.

In response to the petition, the judge at the Gujranwala Civil Court in Punjab province has summoned officials of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), the brief report said.

