4 TDP MP’s joined BJP

In giving a shock to the opposition, four MP’s from the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) joined BJP. They received party membership from BJP national working president J.P.Nadda. All the four leaders are Rajya Sabha MP of TDP. Former union minister of the party Y.S.Choudhari, T.G.Venkatesh, C.M.Ramesh, and Mohan Rao joined BJP.

Earlier, these four lawmakers have written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Vice President Venkaiah Naidu requesting to sit as a separate block in the Rajya Sabha. It is reported that these leaders were in touch with BJP for the last six months. It has been finalized that after Lok Sabha election the final decision may be taken. TDP has six Rajya Sabha MP’s.