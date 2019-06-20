Latest NewsIndia

4 TDP MP’s joined BJP

Jun 20, 2019, 07:29 pm IST
Less than a minute

In giving a shock to the opposition, four MP’s from the Telugu Desham Party (TDP) joined BJP. They received party membership from BJP national working president J.P.Nadda. All the four leaders are Rajya Sabha MP of TDP. Former union minister of the party Y.S.Choudhari, T.G.Venkatesh, C.M.Ramesh, and Mohan Rao joined BJP.

Earlier, these four lawmakers have written a letter to Rajya Sabha chairman Vice President Venkaiah Naidu requesting to sit as a separate block in the Rajya Sabha. It is reported that these leaders were in touch with BJP for the last six months. It has been finalized that after Lok Sabha election the final decision may be taken. TDP has six Rajya Sabha MP’s.

Tags

Related Articles

Rs 27.8 lakh looted at gunpoint

Dec 24, 2018, 11:01 pm IST

Two pilots in fighter jet crash

Mar 12, 2019, 08:15 pm IST

RK Nagar election result

Dec 24, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Trending in Pakistan too

Mar 13, 2019, 06:30 am IST

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close