Actor Sunny Wayne to produce Nivin Pauly film

Malayalam film actor Sunny Wayne turns producer. The young actor is going to produce a Malayalam film starring young superstar Nivin Pauly.

The first look poster of the film titled as ‘Padavettu’ has been released by Nivin Pauly on Thursday. “Extremely happy to announce my next project #Padavettu produced by my dearest friend Sunny Wayne. The movie is directed by Liju Krishna. More details will be revealed soon (sic),” tweeted the actor.

The film will be directed by a debutant director Lijun Krishna. The film will be penned by the director Liju Krishna itself. Liju Krishnan has directed the play ‘Moment Just Before Death’, under Sunny Wayne’s production.